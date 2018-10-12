Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Wuerl as archbishop of Washington, D.C

FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Donald William Wuerl from U.S. waves as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl as archbishop of Washington, D.C., the Vatican said on Friday.

Wuerl, 77, who was bishop of Pittsburgh between 1988 and 2006, has been under scrutiny over his handling of sexual abuse cases during that period. He keeps the title of cardinal.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)