Popcorn Park mourns death of beloved tiger Eli

LACEY - Eli, a beloved tiger who resided at the Associated Humane Society's Popcorn Park Animal Refuge here for more than seven years, has passed away amid a battle with declining health and mobility, Popcorn Park announced on its Facebook page.

The popular tiger's health had declined in recent weeks, despite the care of dedicated veterinarians, Popcorn Park said.

"After exhausting all options and considering his quality of life, we made the difficult decision to say goodbye,'' the Facebook post said.

Eli leaves behind a sister, Jess, who arrived at Popcorn Park with him in December 2016. The pair of siblings spent joyful days at the animal refuge ever since their arrival.

"His days were filled with simple pleasures - sunbathing, pond wading and playful moments with Jess,'' Popcorn Park said of Eli on Facebook. "His gentle nature and playful spirit touched the hearts of all who knew him.

"Though Eli's absence is felt profoundly, we find comfort in knowing his time here raised awareness and love for endangered tigers,'' Popcorn Park said. "We strive to continue his legacy, ensuring every animal who comes through our doors receives the very best care and love.''

To sponsor an animal at Popcorn Park or for information on other ways to give, visit https://ahscares.org/popcorn-park.

Eli eyes a camera outside the tiger enclosure at Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey Township Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

John Bergmann, Popcorn Park Executive Director, interacts with Eli at the zoo in Lacey Township Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

John Bergmann, Popcorn Park Executive Director, interacts with Eli at the tiger enclosure at the zoo Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

