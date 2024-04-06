Pop into color at the Festival des Fleurs
Pop into color at the Festival des Fleurs
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.
"I don’t think either of us expected for the chemistry to penetrate real life," Mancuso told Yahoo Entertainment.
Whether you're a 'Mandalorian' maniac or a superhero superfan, you'll find something right up your alley.
These devices have a high convenience factor.
Over 57,000 fans say this top-rated weatherproof model rivals pricier brands — for a whole lot less.
These fur fighters leaves those annoying sticky refills in the dust. Use a special promo code at checkout to score it on sale.
Treat your toes to these elusive deals on Safavieh, Loloi, Amber Lewis, Nourison, NuLoom and more.
YouTube is hyping its exclusive Coachella streaming coverage starting next week. The headlining feature is the platform’s multiview experience for the two-weekend festival. Our question from this announcement is, who needs that?
Simple yet effective, these plug-ins illuminate 'without being obtrusive' and have over 2,500 five-star fans.
Jeep's Tuscadero Pink finish is returning to the Wrangler lineup for 2024 after an incredibly popular run in 2021 and 2022.
Time to give your leggings a break: 'The slouchy fit hides my tummy well,' raves one of 10,000+ five-star fans.
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is now showcasing an exhibit of famous car-related works from artists including Ed Ruscha, Andy Warhol and David Hockney.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is currently being sold at a discount, dropping the 16GB version down to $130 from its usual price of $150 for the ad-supported model. A version without lock screen ads is on sale for $20 off too.
The Levoit Core 400S smart air purifier is 14 percent off in a deal on Amazon, bringing the price down to $190 from its usual $220. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has a simple touch display with easy controls and at-a-glance information.
We're talking a stunning tote for over $350 off and a popular shoulder bag for just $89.
There's an electric scrubber that 'does the majority of the work,' along with a bestselling Bissell carpet steamer and more.
De La Cruz said he learned English from conversations with his teammates and joked that he no longer needs his interpreter.
Hey, your feet deserve a summer holiday, too! Give them the pampering they deserve at a price you'll love.
The creamy sage color will instantly become a favorite.
Climate tech VC Satgana has reached a final close of its first fund, which aims to back up to 30 early-stage startups in Africa and Europe. The VC firm reached a final close of €8 million ($8.6 million) following commitments from family offices and high-net-worth individuals, including Maurice Lévy of the Publicis Groupe, and Back Market co-founder Thibaud Hug de Larauze. Satgana founder and general partner, Romain Diaz, told TechCrunch that the firm decided to close the fund early, missing initial targets owing to the difficult fundraising environment, which is worse for first-time fund managers, to focus on investing and supporting portfolio companies.