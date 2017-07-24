    Poorly designed tote bag shows exactly why fonts are EXTREMELY important

    Samantha Scelzo
    Well, this fashion statement is one giant YIKES.

    Online based fashion store BelleChic is in hot water after selling a tote bag with a questionable message. 

    One Twitter user posted a photo of the tote bag that is supposed to say "MY FAVORITE COLOR IS GLITTER," but instead, it says something that is certainly not that.

    Yeahhh, that bag definitely says "MY FAVORITE COLOR IS HITLER."

    The bag has gone completely viral, with other Twitter users noticing the huge oversight in the its design. I mean, how can you clearly see the word "HITLER" written in gold glitter and not suggest a font change?

    The description of the bag on the store's website states,

    Do us a favor — don't make this your new favorite every day tote.

    Unfortunately, BelleChic has yet to acknowledge the design mistake, and is still currently selling the tote for $12.99. The site even makes a point to say over 60 totes have already been sold, meaning 60 people have bought a bag that says "HITLER" on it.

    This, my friends, is why fonts matter.

