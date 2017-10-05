Some Poor Sap Just Got Totally Owned On Twitter... By Hamburger Helper

The Helper glove has no love for misogynistic tweets.
Some rando on Twitter attempted to dish out dating advice to women on Monday, claiming that “knowing how to mix Hamburger Helper doesn’t make you wife material.”
Chris, a Nashville-based “aspiring agent,” wrote:
PSA:Knowing how to mix Hamburger Helper doesn't make you wife material. pic.twitter.com/78FSxd9XL7— chris (@CBEV_3) October 2, 2017
Hamburger Helper ― or, as the brand is known these days, just Helper ― wasn’t having it.
The company’s Twitter account, complete with the friendly glove-mascot, turned up the heat:
And this makes you husband material? https://t.co/S7oBO1KknZ— Helper (@helper) October 4, 2017
Once Helper called attention to the tweet, the burns kept on coming.
Here’s a sampling:
Reenactment... pic.twitter.com/BA2mCqJ1Sd— King Dorkula (@StillH2Odad) October 5, 2017
And this is why you’re single. ����♀️ https://t.co/JmsN2kedVf— Charmaine Dulak (@CharmaineDulak) October 5, 2017
Sonned by a cartoon glove. Twitter 2017. pic.twitter.com/DgBWrmS0YC— Kunta Kanye (@Chill_Smiff) October 4, 2017
Lmao you got crushed by a brand you resent— Michael (@MLHS_Mike) October 5, 2017
I gotta....hand it to you.... pic.twitter.com/txuYhq5r2O— Taco (@zacarytaco) October 5, 2017
drag him you sexy ass glove— Run The Ghouls (@DirectingTitan) October 5, 2017
This is the sound of one hand clapping back.— Will McAuliffe (@wmcauliffe) October 5, 2017
Daaaamn! He got beef stroganoff’d— Alfred Green (@alfred_green) October 5, 2017
True fact: When I met my husband the fact that I would cook him a hot meal (yes, it was hamburger helper!) was what mattered. #keeper— Hallomurder Liz (@theliz13) October 5, 2017
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
