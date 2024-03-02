Poor People’s Campaign to hold mass assembly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People suffering from poor conditions and low wages will be traveling across the state to join Pennsylvania’s Poor People’s Campaign.

Organizers said they will gather for a mass assembly at 216 State Street at 1 p.m., to launch a 40-week effort to mobilize poor and low-wage people in PA into the movement and to the polls.

They also plan to demand state legislators take immediate action to end the crisis of death by poverty in Pennsylvania across the United States.

State Capitol assemblies are also happening in 32 other states on Saturday.

