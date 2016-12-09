Poor Judgment: 'Fast Times' Actor Judge Reinhold Arrested in Dust-Up With TSA Agents

Beverly Hills Cop actor Judge Reinhold has been charged with disorderly conduct after exhibiting some bizarre behavior at a Texas airport Thursday night.

The actor was taken into custody at Love Field Airport in Dallas after ripping off his shirt and screaming obscenities during a TSA screening.

TSA agents called Dallas Police. The department said in a statement that he was arrested "after he refused to comply" with their requests.



As he was being escorted from a holding area at the airport in cuffs, the Fast Times at Ridgemont High star sarcastically greeted reporters.

“Thanks for the exposure, guys. Appreciate it. Glad you're here,” the 59-year-old said as he was led away by officers.

Reinhold has blamed his behavior on a bad reaction to multiple medications he took the day before.

He later issued an apology to Dallas police.

"I didn't comply with the pat down or their suggestions," Reinhold said in a statement. "This led to my arrest. I knew better. I just didn't do the right thing. I feel especially embarrassed about self-righteous indignation when I've enjoyed 30 years of support and camaraderie with law enforcement."

He went on: "I want to apologize to the Dallas police for wasting their time today. I want to acknowledge TSA's experienced agents as well as the recent influx of trainees that seem unprepared to detain people."

