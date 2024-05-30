Pontiac Graduate of Distinction Bailey Masching plans to study education

Bailey Masching achieved quite a bit during her four years at Pontiac Township High School.

She was an all-conference athlete in three sports, a very good student and a model citizen at school and in her community.

These accomplishments and qualities made her one of five Graduates of Distinction at Pontiac Township High School for the Class of 2024.

“I feel like it’s an honor to be recognized as someone who has been at the top of my class all four years of high school, along with being involved in various activities and organizations throughout the community,” Masching said. “It’s awesome to be recognized for my efforts, not only in school but also within my community.”

Bailey Masching is one of five Graduates of Distinction, as well as a Top 10 member of the Pontiac Township High School Class of 2024.

This is the third class to have gone through the Graduate of Distinction program.

The program was designed to help students aim to fulfill the school's mission of becoming adaptive learners, global thinkers, responsible citizens and collaborators across the school community.

Requirements for students to meet included achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average by the end of the first semester of the senior year, participating in extra-curricular or co-curricular activities, attendance and a clean discipline record and performing a minimum of 70 hours of community service.

Masching completed high school with a 4.0 GPA, participated in athletics all four years, including multiple all-conference honors in basketball, softball and volleyball. She was part of Math Team, Science Club, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society, as well as being involved in the P2D2 program.

She helped at various camps and with local elections.

“I love teaching kids, especially athletics. Because athletics is such a big part of my life, I like to teach them and hopefully inspire them,” Masching said.

Time management played a big role.

“I tried to get all my schoolwork done during study hall or on bus rides, as well as on the weekends,” she said. “The weekends were when I tried to get ahead on my studies. That’s also when I would make time for other things, like community service.”

Masching's parents, Brian and Lindsay Masching, were top students and athletes in high school and her sister, Addison, was a valedictorian at Pontiac Township and is now a softball player at Illinois State. Her younger brother, Cayden, is also a star athlete at the varsity level despite only being a sophomore.

“They really encouraged me to do it since my freshman year because they have always pushed us to do our best, told us how important our academics are," she said. "So striving to do our best is always something they have taught us.”

Life was quite different when Masching started high school.

Because of COVID, Pontiac Township High School had a hybrid attendance system — half the students went to school in the morning and the other half attended in the afternoon.

“Coming in sophomore year, unless you were involved in athletics or clubs, you really didn’t know a whole lot of people,” Masching said. “It was definitely a lot different. It was also exciting because you got to go back to school with everybody and meet new friends.”

Pontiac shortstop Bailey Masching makes a throw to first to complete a double play against Normal West.

A member of the Top 10 and a Graduate of Distinction, Bailey Masching receives her diploma on Sunday, May 19.

The next step in Masching’s journey is college.

She will attend the University of Illinois-Springfield to study education. She will also be playing softball for the Prairie Stars, who are in NCAA Division II.

“I hope that I am leaving a legacy of someone who works hard for everything that I do,” Masching said. “I hope to always do my best and be the best version of myself.”

Other Graduates of Distinction include Emma Donze, Brianna Hilleary, Payton Semmens and Aubrey Shepherd.

