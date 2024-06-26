Ponds at two popular Charlotte parks to be drained for what lurks at the bottom

Crews intend to drain part or all of the ponds at two popular parks in Charlotte to remove sediment, trash and debris.

The aim is to improve water quality and public safety at Freedom Park and Park Road Park, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation officials said.

The 7-acre Freedom Park pond will be drained and dredged, and the 11-acre pond at Park Road Park will be partially drained and dredged, according to the department.

The project is scheduled to start this fall at Park Road Park, which will remain open during the work, officials said. Visitors should avoid areas of active dredging.

A jogger runs a path in Park Road Park during a snowfall in Charlotte, NC in February, 2020. Crews intend to partially drain and dredge the pond in the park to remove sediment, trash and debris.

Dredging at the Park Road Park pond should be complete by fall 2025, according to the department.

The schedule for the Freedom Park pond dredging is still to be determined.

A virtual public information session for the Park Road Park work is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. July 11. The project design team will answer questions.

Register at Pond Dredging Public Input or email Y25150@publicinput.com.