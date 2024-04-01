Pondexter says he was 'not granted interview' with FS Men's basketball
The Fresno State men's basketball program is still looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Justin Hutson more than two weeks ago.
The Fresno State men's basketball program is still looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Justin Hutson more than two weeks ago.
What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Up next: Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Rhode Island, which are holding presidential primaries on April 2.
Ultra-processed foods is a huge category and not all of those foods are unhealthy. Experts explain.
Caitlin. Angel. JuJu. Paige. Monday could be one of the most monumental moments in women’s basketball history — to the point where it's almost a shame the matchups are happening so early in the tournament.
Juan Soto has hit .529 and has four RBI in four games so far with the Yankees this season.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
Meme stocks are back, and these Wall Street strategists have advice on how to evaluate volatile trades.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
The Linux Foundation last week announced that it will host Valkey, a fork of the Redis in-memory data store. Valkey is backed by AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle, Ericsson and Snap. At the time of the license change, Redis Labs CEO Rowan Trollope said he "wouldn't be surprised if Amazon sponsors a fork," as the new license requires commercial agreements to offer Redis-as-a-service, making it incompatible with the standard definition of "open source."
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
This week, we’re looking at Robinhood’s new Gold Card, challenges in the BaaS space and how a tiny startup caught Stripe’s eye. Robinhood took the wraps off its new Gold Card last week to much fanfare. It has a long list of impressive features, including 3% cash back and the ability to invest that cash back via the company’s brokerage account.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $30, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.