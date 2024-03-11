‘Pond Skimming’ event at Boston Mills: Watch this!

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Many consider the most fun event at the Boston Mills Winter Carnival to be the ‘Pond Skim.’

Recalling anniversary of monster NE Ohio March snowstorm

The Pond Skim involves snowboarding down a hill and then skimming across a pond…a very cold pond!

The fun took place Saturday as a cold front swept through NE Oho bringing gusty winds and falling temps, but that didn’t stop competitors like Chris Kulesa whose wife Jackie recorded his icy feat and probably icy feet as well!

“My wife is nine months pregnant, so cheering me on in the cold, she gets wife of the year,” Kulesa told Fox 8 News.

Video Player is loading. Advertisement: -1:-1 NEWS Powerball drawing was good to Ohio!

It was all for a good cause. Organizers at Boston Mills said the event raises money for the foundation that works to protect the environment and is called Epic Promise.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.