Pond skimming at Carbon County resort

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual celebration of winter coming to an end took place in Carbon County on Sunday afternoon. It involved getting getting wet if you were unlucky.

The water was dyed green for this year’s pod skimming at Blue Mountain Resort in honor of it falling on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Cold wet fun was what took place Sunday afternoon to celebrate the end of the winter season.

Blue Mountain Resort hosted its annual Pond Skimming over 75 feet of water.

“I mean it’s just an exciting thing. Soak up the boys soak up the crowd and get the crowd going and just a fun time,” said Jared Yext of Coopersburg, Lehigh County.

You may be wondering if he’s given it a try before.

“Yeah, I’ve done it before. I wiped right out,” Yext added.

“It’s fun to watch people fall or make it across and cheer on,” said Mike Colon of Bethlehem.

Former President Clinton speaks at Friendly Son dinner

People dressed up in all kinds of costumes to take part. Colon says he’s done it before seven years ago.

“I have done it but last time I did it was in 2017 was the first time I did it and the last time I did it. It was good I made it across, but I just don’t wanna get wet. The water is cold,” said Colon.

The employees at Blue Mountain also took part in the fun.

“I got lucky and made it across the pond first try, so fun. It’s a little nerve-racking as you come in because you don’t wanna embarrass yourself but like I said I got lucky and I was actually even able to spray the crowd a little,” Blue Mountain Director of Sales Luke Wynen explained.

This fun and exciting activity draws people from all over to Blue Mountain.

“Pond skimming is so much fun. Everybody should come out and try it. It is a little wet, but a lot of fun,” said Delaware resident Kate Klemas.

However, it’s not for everyone.

“Never, thought about it many many times, but no, I have not,” said Joe Klemas of Delaware.

“The best part about being out here is definitely the, you know, the very families feel that Blue Mountain Guy, a great group of people. It’s just a great environment, a good food, and it’s just it’s just a great spot. It’s like my second home up here,” Colon added.

Hundreds of people from all over showed up to Sunday’s event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.