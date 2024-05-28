Cause of death revealed for Ponchatoula police officer found dead on duty

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — We now know the cause of death for the Ponchatoula police officer who died while on duty on Tuesday, May 28.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said police and fire departments responded to a Rouses Supermarket around 10 a.m. after someone reported an unresponsive officer.

He said the officer, identified as Corporal Pricilla Dean Pierson, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy revealed Pierson’s cause of death as heart failure. According to the coroner’s office, she had an 80% blockage in an artery and two additional unknown contributing factors.

Layrisson adds that there were no previous issues of significant heart problems and that she was seeing a doctor for high blood pressure.

He said Pierson was a Ponchatoula Police Department officer for six years.

“Our community has experienced a tremendous loss today. We ask that you continue praying for Pricillia’s family, Larry, and her friends and co-workers,” a statement from the department reads.

Pierson is survived by her husband, Larry, who’s a captain in the police department, three children and two stepchildren.

Additional details have not been released.

