Ponca City police use spike strips to stop 16-year-old suspected car thief

Tim Goltser and Curtis Mason have been building things together since high school, when the two were the co-captains of their school's robotics team. In college, Goltser and Mason teamed up to create an app -- Hang, for scheduling hangouts with friends -- with Sean Doherty, who Mason had met while an undergrad at Boston University. Fast-forward to 2022 and Goltser and Mason -- along with Doherty -- felt the entrepreneurial itch strike again.