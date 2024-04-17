Ponca City police use spike strips to stop 16-year-old suspected car thief
Ponca City police use spike strips to stop 16-year-old suspected car thief
Ponca City police use spike strips to stop 16-year-old suspected car thief
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
A 2010 Pontiac Vibe, one of the final vehicles built at the NUMMI plant in California, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
We rounded up our favorite pieces the singer has worn this year, from her Super Bowl jeans to the yellow bikini she wore in the Bahamas.
Kick spring allergies to the curb, thanks to this dust-, dander-, pollen- and smoke-trapper.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Boston Dynamics is retiring its dancing, search-and-rescue robot Atlas.
'Just as soft, bouncy and absorbent as the name brand': Over 73,000 shoppers say these squishy sidekicks blend makeup effortlessly.
An Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is now down to $23 and comes with a smart bulb thrown in for free.
Starting today, the Uber app will remind you to put on your seatbelt shortly after your ride starts.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.
Tim Goltser and Curtis Mason have been building things together since high school, when the two were the co-captains of their school's robotics team. In college, Goltser and Mason teamed up to create an app -- Hang, for scheduling hangouts with friends -- with Sean Doherty, who Mason had met while an undergrad at Boston University. Fast-forward to 2022 and Goltser and Mason -- along with Doherty -- felt the entrepreneurial itch strike again.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.
The Google-owned video platform has announced that it's "strengthening [its] enforcement on third-party apps that violate" its Terms of Service, "specifically ad-blocking apps."
Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.
Netflix has been accused of using AI-manipulated imagery in the true crime documentary 'What Jennifer Did.'