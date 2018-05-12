Pompeii excavation finds ancient thoroughbred racehorse

Excavation in the ancient Italian city of Pompeii has unearthed a stable with what appears to be the final resting place of an ancient racehorse.

Pompeii officials on Thursday displayed a cast of the horse, which appeared to have been lying on its left flank when it died.

An archeologist works near the remains of a horse which were found in a stable of a Pompeii villa, near Naples, Southern Italy.

Naples daily Il Mattino quoted archaeologist Greta Stefani as saying the shape of the horse was represented by a vacuum, created by the decay of organic material.

Pompeii director Massimo Osanna said the animal was a thoroughbred likely used for races, not farm work.

The villa is located outside the walls north of the Pompeii archaeological park, in an area called Civita Giuliana, and was found thanks to the illegal diggings of a group of tomb robbers following an investigation conducted by Carabinieri police.

The stable belonged to a villa on Pompeii’s northern outskirts, outside the walls north of the Pompeii archaeological park, in an area called Civita Giuliana.

The villa and its stable were buried after Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.

The animal remains were found thanks to the illegal diggings of a group of tomb robbers, following an investigation conducted by Carabinieri police.

The villa’s excavation also turned up kitchen utensils and part of a wooden bed.