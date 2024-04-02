Polygamist sect leader pleads guilty to transporting girls for sex, kidnapping

Initially charged with over 50 felony counts, a self-proclaimed polygamist sect leader in Arizona pled guilty to one count of transporting underage girls for sex and one count of kidnapping in federal court on Monday.

Samuel Bateman, 48, arrested and charged with destroying evidence in September 2022, had been the focus of an investigation involving nine underage girls. Authorities accused Batemen of involving some of the girls in sexual acts and offering them to other adults.

A month after Bateman's arrest, Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Johnson, who Bateman claimed were his wives, were arrested and charged with kidnapping after an attempt was made to abduct the nine girls from the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety and move them across state lines.

Josephine Barlow, Ladell Bistline, Brenda Barlow, Marona Barlow, Leia Bistline, Torrance Bistline and Leilani Bistline, self-proclaimed followers of Bateman, were also charged as co-defendants in the following months.

The plea agreement recommends Bateman be sentenced to between 20 and 50 years in prison and makes clear that if Bateman's other co-defendants do not plead guilty, the deal can be revoked.

Four co-defendants have already pled guilty to tampering with official proceedings, which carried a recommended sentence of less than 60 months in prison.

The remaining defendants, Naomi Bistline, Moretta Rose Johnson, Josephine Barlow Bistline, LaDell Jay Bistline, Torrance Bistline and Leilani Barlow, have plea offers on the table, according to court records.

Bateman's sentencing has been scheduled for July 15.

