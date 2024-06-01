WILLIAMSPORT — The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park has closed the Polly Pond Bridge at mile 134.3 because engineers found damage to its foundation, piers and structure due to erosion. This bridge crosses Polly Pond Creek.

The Polly Pond Bridge foundation, piers and structure are damaged due to erosion.

While the bridge is closed, visitors can follow a detour marked with signs. The detour leads to the Western Maryland Rail Trail, which runs alongside the towpath.

To take the detour, leave the towpath at Lock 56 (mile 136.2) using the causeway across the canal. Then, travel about 2 miles along the Western Maryland Rail Trail to the bridge over Lock 55 (mile 134.1).

For more information on current conditions, go to https://www.nps.gov/choh/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Meet Antietam National Battlefield's next superintendent

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Polly Pond bridge closed