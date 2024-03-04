Polls are open: Vote now for Volusia-Flagler student of the week

The polls are open!

It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 26 - Mar. 1.

The News-Journal gathers nominees who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service. Principals or other delegated professionals can email nominees to njstudentoftheweek@gannett.com.

Voting will close at noon Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

Can't see the poll below? Click here to cast your vote.

Atlantic High School

Joshua Fox won first place for the county in the historical paper category for the social studies fair.

Deltona High School

Kyle Yasses balances academics and athletics. He is enrolled in Cambridge (AICE) classes and recently advanced to the 2024 FHSAA state wrestling tournament.

Father Lopez Catholic High School

Khandis Murray stays on top of her assignments, asks questions and submits excellent work.

Pine Ridge High School

Cody Powell was recently named "Mr. Pine Ridge High School" for the upcoming school year. He achieves consistent academic excellence, is a key ambassador in the healthcare academy, and also is involved in the athletic training program and National Honor Society.

Spruce Creek High School

Libby McDonald is actively involved in Spruce Creek's theater department. This fall, she was nominated as an outstanding lead performer in "The Lighting Thief" for the Applause Awards at the Dr. Phillips Center. More recently, she performed as Elsa in Disney's "Frozen Jr." She has been accepted into the acting program at Florida Atlantic University.

Trinity Christian Academy

Mia Blackman takes honors and dual-enrollment classes while also participating in theater, cadets, volleyball and soccer. She will attend Florida State University in the fall.

University High School

Sara Johnson exemplifies the four pillars of University's creed: knowledge, strength, courage and respect. She has a 3.9 GPA, takes classes at Daytona State College, and has recently become CPR certified.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Vote now for Volusia-Flagler student of the week