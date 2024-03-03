Polls open for Shreveport Times Student of Week voting: March 3-7

Voting is now open for the Shreveport Times High School Student of the Week. There are seven talented nominees this week from schools across North Louisiana.

Voting is open until noon Thursday, March 7. You can read more about the students and vote at the bottom of this story.

High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

We will announce the winner on Friday, March 8.

The nomination period and poll voting will open every Sunday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured online and in the Sunday Times.

Schools can nominate students by emailing the student's name and a brief description of their accomplishments to studentoftheweek@shreveporttimes.com .

Wyatt Adair - North DeSoto High School

Wyatt Adair is the first student at NDHS to earn an Adobe certified professional in Visual Design. According to his nomination, he is always going above and beyond to assist other students and showcase student work.

Gabriel Williams - North DeSoto High School

Gabriel Williams will be Mr. Wormwood in NDHS's production of "Matilda" which begins Monday March 26. He has been heavily involved in the theatre program for the last three years. He is very active in many areas at NDHS including Theatre, Student Council, Spanish Club, Talented Theatre and Music, and is an AP student.

Kaydree Kemp - Minden High School

Kaydree Kemp is an honor student at Minden High. She is taking dual enrollment courses and recently signed to play college soccer at the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain.

Dakota Royer - Castor High School

Dakota Royer is a 10th grader at CHS and is pursuing his high school diploma the school's Welding Pathway. He completed his OSHA Training online in less than 1 month with 100 percent on all parts of the training.

Isaiah Montoya - Airline High School

Isaiah Montoya is an outstanding freshman at Airline High School. He works hard as both a student and an athlete.

Leslie Hunter - C. E. Byrd High School

Leslie Hunter is a senior at C. E. Byrd High School. She has been named a top 300 Regeneron Scholar by The Society of Scholars in the 83rd Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS)—the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and mathematics competition for high school seniors. She is one of 300 out of 2,162 students who won the awards in the Regeneron Science Talent Search. She won $2,000 for this award, and Byrd High School won $2,000. She will go on to compete to be named one of 40 Finalists who each receive $25,000 and participate in the final competition in March.

Barrett Lebon - Airline High School

Barrett Lebon has earned a score of 33 on the ACT placing him in the top percentile of test-takers. He is also simultaneously working towards both his high school diploma and an associate degree at Bossier Parish Community College.

