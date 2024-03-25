Polls open for the Shreveport Times Student of the Week: March 25-29

Voting is now open for the Shreveport Times High School Student of the Week. There are five talented nominees this week from schools across North Louisiana.

Voting is open until noon Thursday, March 28. You can read more about the students and vote at the bottom of this story.

High school principals, teachers, guidance counselors and district officials are invited to nominate students each week based on outstanding achievement or community service.

We will announce the winner on Friday, March 29.

The nomination period and poll voting will open every Monday and close at noon each Thursday. Students will be featured online and in the Sunday Times.

Schools can nominate students by emailing the student's name and a brief description of their accomplishments to studentoftheweek@shreveporttimes.com .

Sydney Harrell - Evangel Christian Academy

Sydney Harrell won the English IV State Literary Rally for her district. She is competing at the state level. She has maintained straight A's throughout high school and will be valedictorian. She has a 34 on her ACT. She is the wrestling manager and is an intern in the school's tech department.

Caroline Cristler - Calvary Baptist Academy

Caroline Cristler is headed to the State Literary Rally. She is also on the volleyball team and a trainer apprentice at Calvary Baptist Academy.

Chloe Liles - C.E. Byrd High School

Chloe Liles is president of the Beta Club, vice president of the Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society, Astra Club and more. Through these clubs, she has had the opportunity to participate in many donations and service projects, such as Night to Shine and packing Christmas boxes for children in El Salvador.

Liles has also won the NSCDA Colonial Dames Essay Contest. As a winner of this essay contest, she was able to go to Washington D.C. and take part in a Congressional Seminar.

Outside of school, Liles is a SMART Program student at LSUHS, where she can explore research opportunities. She has been in the SMART Program since June of 2023. While in the SMART Program, she has focused on The Impact of Gamma Radiation on Stress Signaling Regulation of Brown Adipose Tissue Thermogenesis.

Xzayvion Gaye - North Caddo High

Xzayvion Gaye of North Caddo High was recently awarded a STEM scholarship by the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Bossier Innovates and General Dynamics Information Technology.

