Polls are open in Massachusetts on Super Tuesday
Voters in 15 states are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in presidential primary elections.
Voters in 15 states are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in presidential primary elections.
Passionate young voters say they won't back the president unless he changes course, but it's still unclear if there are enough of them to threaten his reelection chances.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries are at stake.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the Colorado ballot. Here's what to know about the decision.
The nation’s highest court rejected Colorado’s attempt to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot over his conduct related to Jan. 6.
Tax filing season is always a harried time for millions of Americans. A potential shutdown at the IRS just weeks before April 15 could make it even more chaotic than usual.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Deel is on an acquisition march. On Tuesday, the HR startup announced it is acquiring African-based payroll and HR software and services company PaySpace in a deal that marks its largest acquisition to date. The move comes less than one week after Deel announced it had picked up Munich-based Zavvy, an AI-based “people development” startup building tools for personalized career progression, training and performance management.
The Bucks have now won six straight games coming out of the All-Star break, though they still trail the Boston Celtics by eight games in the Eastern Conference standings.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back on a Monday morning to look at two big NL transactions that happened over the last few days: Zack Wheeler staying in Philadelphia & Matt Chapman signing with San Francisco.
On Tuesday, Shure unveiled its better-late-than-never entry into the creator-focused wireless consumer lapel mic space. The audio company’s MoveMic system joins an increasingly crowded space alongside three tiers of Rode’s Wireless Go system and two iterations of DJI’s Mic.
Are your pots and pans kitchen nightmares? This hybrid cookware is the stuff of dreams.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
People who are getting wealthier tell pollsters the economy is in poor shape. What gives?
Tropic Haze, the popular Yuzu Nintendo Switch emulator developer, appears to have agreed to settle Nintendo’s lawsuit against it. Less than a week after Nintendo filed the lawsuit, a joint filing for a final judgment and permanent injunction says Tropic Haze has agreed to pay the Mario maker $2.4 million, along with other concessions.
The national average at the pump sat at $3.35 per gallon on Monday, up $0.09 from a week ago, but still $0.05 lower from exactly one year ago, according to AAA data.
Live results from the Missouri and Idaho Republican primaries from the Associated Press.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.