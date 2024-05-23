Polls open 7-7 Tuesday for Cooke Co. runoffs; early vote ends Friday

May 23—There are three races on Cooke County ballots for the May 28 GOP runoff.

Anyone who voted in the Republican Primary on March 5 and any voter who did not vote in either party's Primary Election are eligible to vote in the Republican runoff election. New voters must be registered in their county of residence at least 30 days prior to the election.

State Board of Education, District 12

Pam Little

Jamie Kohlmann

Senate District 30

Jace Yarbrough

Brent Hagenbuch

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Dax West

Gary Hollowell

Early voting runs through Friday, May 24, at the County Annex on courthouse square in downtown Gainesville.

Election day is Tuesday, May 28, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at your voting precinct polling place. Information for requesting a ballot by mail and more complete voting information can be found at Cooke County, Texas, https://www.co.cooke.tx.us/page/cooke.Elections.