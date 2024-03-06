When do polls close on Super Tuesday? A state by state guide
Republicans and Democrats in 16 states and one territory will choose their presidential candidate in the Super Tuesday contest.
The first polls in east coast states have already closed, with voting continuing to wrap up in states further west in the hours to come.
Virginia and Vermont were the first states where polls closed, at 7pm ET.
Here’s a list of when polls are scheduled to close in the states voting on this Super Tuesday. All times eastern:
Alabama: 7pm local, 8pm ET
Alaska: 8pm local, 12am ET
Arkansas: 7.30pm local, 8.30pm ET
California: 8pm local, 11pm ET
Colorado: 7pm local, 9pm ET
Maine: 8pm local
Massachusetts: 8pm local
Minnesota: 8pm local, 9pm ET
North Carolina: 7.30pm local
Oklahoma: 7pm local, 8pm ET
Tennessee: 7pm local, 8pm ET
Texas: 7pm local, 8pm ET, except in the state’s far west, which is on mountain time, where polls will close at 9pm ET
Utah: 9pm local, 11pm ET
Vermont: 7pm ET
Virginia: 7pm ET
With Joe Biden a shoo-in for the Democratic nomination, and Donald Trump leading all state-level polls, don’t be surprised if the Associated Press calls the winner of many of these states shortly after polls close.