When do polls close on Super Tuesday? A state by state guide

Chris Stein
·1 min read
<span>People wait in line to vote on Super Tuesday in McAllen, Texas.</span><span>Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters</span>
People wait in line to vote on Super Tuesday in McAllen, Texas.Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

Republicans and Democrats in 16 states and one territory will choose their presidential candidate in the Super Tuesday contest.

The first polls in east coast states have already closed, with voting continuing to wrap up in states further west in the hours to come.

Related: Who’s running for president in 2024? The Republican and Democratic candidates

Virginia and Vermont were the first states where polls closed, at 7pm ET.

Here’s a list of when polls are scheduled to close in the states voting on this Super Tuesday. All times eastern:

  • Alabama: 7pm local, 8pm ET

  • Alaska: 8pm local, 12am ET

  • Arkansas: 7.30pm local, 8.30pm ET

  • California: 8pm local, 11pm ET

  • Colorado: 7pm local, 9pm ET

  • Maine: 8pm local

  • Massachusetts: 8pm local

  • Minnesota: 8pm local, 9pm ET

  • North Carolina: 7.30pm local

  • Oklahoma: 7pm local, 8pm ET

  • Tennessee: 7pm local, 8pm ET

  • Texas: 7pm local, 8pm ET, except in the state’s far west, which is on mountain time, where polls will close at 9pm ET

  • Utah: 9pm local, 11pm ET

  • Vermont: 7pm ET

  • Virginia: 7pm ET

With Joe Biden a shoo-in for the Democratic nomination, and Donald Trump leading all state-level polls, don’t be surprised if the Associated Press calls the winner of many of these states shortly after polls close.