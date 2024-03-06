When do polls close on Super Tuesday? A state by state guide

People wait in line to vote on Super Tuesday in McAllen, Texas.

Republicans and Democrats in 16 states and one territory will choose their presidential candidate in the Super Tuesday contest.

The first polls in east coast states have already closed, with voting continuing to wrap up in states further west in the hours to come.

Virginia and Vermont were the first states where polls closed, at 7pm ET.

Here’s a list of when polls are scheduled to close in the states voting on this Super Tuesday. All times eastern:

Alabama : 7pm local, 8pm ET

Alaska : 8pm local, 12am ET

Arkansas : 7.30pm local, 8.30pm ET

California : 8pm local, 11pm ET

Colorado : 7pm local, 9pm ET

Maine : 8pm local

Massachusetts : 8pm local

Minnesota : 8pm local, 9pm ET

North Carolina : 7.30pm local

Oklahoma : 7pm local, 8pm ET

Tennessee : 7pm local, 8pm ET

Texas : 7pm local, 8pm ET, except in the state’s far west, which is on mountain time, where polls will close at 9pm ET

Utah : 9pm local, 11pm ET

Vermont : 7pm ET

Virginia: 7pm ET

With Joe Biden a shoo-in for the Democratic nomination, and Donald Trump leading all state-level polls, don’t be surprised if the Associated Press calls the winner of many of these states shortly after polls close.