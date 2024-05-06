Pollio is right, Kentucky education is scary. That's why state lawmakers have stepped in.

The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools recently told the House Education Committee “I am scared for the future of education in the commonwealth…” We couldn’t agree more. In fact, it has been our focus to drive policy to help JCPS in terms of putting our children and teachers first.

Addressing JCPS issues at the state level

We are keenly aware of the challenges JCPS faces and have taken steps to help address them from the state level. Through the budget, we provided a record amount of per student funding and fully funded transportation costs in order to free up dollars so that JCPS could, if they so choose to, reallocate these funds to hiring bus drivers, increasing teachers’ salary or implementing hiring incentives for teachers.

In addition, we approved HB 377, which provides stipends of up to $5,000 as well as student loan forgiveness for those who teach; HB 446 provides bus drivers more authority in keeping discipline on the buses; HB 447 provides flexibility for meeting transportation demands with certain types of vans; HCR 81 to establish a task force to review JCPS Board’s effectiveness, efficiency and structure; HB 611 which is one step closer in addressing better students’ attendance; 2019 SB 1 which focused on school safety and student mental health; and 2022 HB 63 which allowed JCPS to hire school resources officers for student and teacher safety.

JCPS paid for a transportation audit. Then they ignored the results and failed 20,000 students.

So when JCPS stated that the General Assembly needed to spend 95% of our time on teacher vacancy, addressing the bus driver shortage and increasing student attendance, we found that naïve and troubling. There have been improvements to the school district, but they are far overshadowed by frustration with poor outcomes that pertain to achievement gaps, transportation issues, safety of our teachers and children, teacher shortage and many others significant issues.

JCPS task force will improve the district

We regularly hear from constituents—including those in education—that current regulations and statutes hinder the ability of school districts to operate. We totally agree. By establishing a task force under HCR 81, we hope to uncover these restrictions and possibly repeal some laws and regulations.

Finally, there are some who think HCR 81 is an effort to break up the JCPS district. As representatives who are responsible for your tax dollars, we need to ensure there is a return on your tax dollars and review all options including, but not limited to, expansion of the board, selection of the board members and even looking at smaller districts. This district spends an estimated $20,000 in state, federal and local funds per student per year with consistently overall poor outcomes. The JCPS Board needs to be examined and scrutinized based on functionality, governance, policies, effectiveness and efficiency.

JCPS busing decision reignited discussions about educational equity for future generations

It is time to engage stakeholders at all levels—particularly the parents, guardians, students and educators who are on the front lines and in our classrooms.

At the end of the day, if the future of Kentucky lies within our classrooms, it is our obligation to ensure our students are ready, willing and able to succeed.

Ken Fleming, State Representative 48th; Susan Witten, State Representative 31st; Jaren Bauman, State Representative 28th; Jason Nemes, State Representative 33rd; Emily Callaway, State Representative 37th; John Hodgson, State Representative 36th; Kevin Bratcher, State Representative 29th

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky lawmakers created task force to improve JCPS busing failures