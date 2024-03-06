Pollio accuses lawmakers of waging an attack on JCPS with bill that could split district

Republican lawmakers are a step closer to possibly splitting up Kentucky's largest school district − though they argue that is not exclusively their intent.

The House Education Committee passed a bill Tuesday that calls for a study of Jefferson County Public Schools, including examining whether large districts need to be split into smaller ones. The bill now goes to the House floor.

Superintendent Marty Pollio said the bill shows the legislature is waging an attack on JCPS.

Rep. Ken Fleming, R-Louisville, filed a House concurrent resolution last month that would create a task force to study how to create an “efficient and effective school district.” While the resolution doesn't specifically name JCPS, it is geared toward districts with more than 75,000 students. JCPS is the only Kentucky system that falls into that category.

"The General Assembly recognizes that many schools in the Commonwealth have unacceptable proficiency rates in reading, writing, and mathematics, especially in school districts with an enrollment greater than 75,000 students in elementary, middle, and high school," the resolution states.

Kentucky Rep. Ken Fleming, R-Louisville

Tuesday's committee meeting brought Pollio, JCPS Board Chair Corrie Shull and three additional speakers to Frankfort, each taking issue with the intent of the bill.

Michelle Patrick, with the Louisville Branch NAACP. called the resolution flawed and just wrong. "Our most vulnerable are prey to the most vicious kinds of politics that harm children and families in our community."

"Rather than waste time, money and resources to, frankly, destroy a system because it is diverse and integrated, direct that attention to fixing real issues using evidence-based policies that work," said Mary Shelley Thomas, a professor at the University of Louisville and former JCPS teacher.

The resolution would form a 13-member task force that will meet twice a month to study several aspects of the district, including assessing "the current cost-benefit analysis as it relates to the yearly per pupil costs of providing education" in JCPS and assessing "the need for additional school districts within a county with a county school district with enrollment greater than 75,000."

Fleming argued that "this, despite what is being said in the public, is not an attack on a school district," but rather an opportunity to "lift" JCPS up and expose "the good, bad and ugly."

Lawmakers opposed to the resolution include Rep. Tina Bojanowski and Rep. Josie Raymond, both Democrats from Louisville who questioned the validity of relying on the test scores of a large, predominantly impoverished student body to argue JCPS as a whole is an issue.

"I am so concerned about the inappropriate use of our test scores to drive decisions for what might happen for JCPS," Bojanowski said, with Raymond asking why Fleming was "so fixated" on the district.

Test scores, Bojanowski said, don't account for the economic status of children − with poverty being strongly correlated to poor academic outcomes. Within JCPS, 67% of students are considered economically disadvantaged, and that rate jumps to more than 80% for Black students.

During his annual State of the District address, Superintendent Marty Pollio addressed lawmakers in Frankfort for their efforts against DEI and the commission to split up the district. Feb. 20, 2024

This was Pollio's second year in a row arguing that lawmakers' goal of breaking up JCPS is wrong. Every year since he became superintendent, he said, the legislature has poised "an attack on JCPS in one way or another."

This session, though, "definitely takes the cake." He referenced Senate President Robert Stivers' comments on the floor last week in which he criticized the district for having too much money in the bank − though Republican leaders are actively seeking funding ($1.5 million) to investigate if JCPS is wasting money.

Those comments − made when there wasn't any bill on the floor concerning JCPS − "clearly shows there is an attack on Louisville in Frankfort," Pollio told the Courier Journal.

Pollio asked the committee if other Kentucky school districts with similar proficiency rates would face an investigation and why legislators won't spend more time focused on the issues plaguing all districts. He listed teacher and bus driver vacancies and student attendance as the biggest education issues of the year.

"We spend so much of our time talking about other things. ... I am scared for the future of education in this commonwealth," Pollio said, pointing to last year's book ban bill, which despite being passed, has not led to any parental requests to ban books within JCPS.

Rep. Emily Callaway, R-Louisville, refuted Pollio's claim that legislators aren't also focused on the big education issues he mentioned, while also saying JCPS issues are likely complicated by the district's policies related to social emotional learning.

Ultimately the resolution gained the support of 11 committee members. If approved by the House and Senate, the task force will have until the end of the year to make recommendations to improve and/or split JCPS. The legislature would consider the recommendations during its next legislative session.

