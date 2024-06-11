Polling site FiveThirtyEight gives Biden narrow edge over Trump

Polling website FiveThirtyEight (538) gave President Biden a narrow edge over former President Trump Tuesday as it launched its model for predicting the 2024 race for the White House.

Biden wins about 53% of the time in the site’s computer generated analyses compared to 47% for Trump.

“Trump has a lead in most key swing states (but) they are close enough that a small amount of movement — or the polls being a little too favorable to Republicans — could result in President Joe Biden’s reelection,” the site said in explaining the model.

The model says the most likely electoral college result is 276 for Biden and 262 for Trump.

In 0.3% of the site’s simulations, neither Biden nor Trump wins 270 electoral votes, a scenario that would send the election to the House of Representatives, which would likely pick Trump.

538 incorporates economic and demographic data as well as political polling. The site will re-run its model every day from now until Election Day to give a sense of how the electoral landscape is shifting over time.

Once run by polling guru Nate Silver, 538 famously whiffed on Trump’s 2016 upset over Hillary Clinton, although it had plenty of company. It is now owned by ABC News.

Editorial director G. Elliot Morris says the polls can typically move by as much as 9% between now and Election Day, so the race could shift dramatically from a nailbiter to a landslide, in either direction.

Pennsylvania is the most likely tipping point state in the model, meaning it is likely to play the most pivotal role in the race.

Biden has a 97% chance of winning in deep-blue New York, a number that will likely inch higher as the election nears and there is less chance of a cataclysmic shift in the contest.