Polling site changed as Board of Elections hears voting concerns

Mar. 14—The Crawford County Board of Elections has voted to move one of Meadville's polling stations to a new site for the April primary election, and it heard citizens' general concerns about voting.

There was a crowd of 35 as board members met publicly Wednesday night at the courthouse in Meadville to act on relocation of the in-person voting site of Meadville's 2nd Ward, 2nd Precinct.

Board members voted unanimously to move Meadville 2nd Ward, 2nd Precinct's polling station from the St. Brigid Church Social Center, 383 Arch St., to Juniper Village, 455 Chestnut St. The change is effective in line with the April 23 primary.

The move came about after officials of Epiphany of the Lord Parish informed the board informally that the St. Brigid Church's Social Center may not be available for use as a polling site in November.

Juniper Village has been a personal care home for approximately the past 10 years. Previously, it was the David Mead Inn hotel.

The board noted the location has several separate meeting rooms to serve as a polling location (away from residents' quarters); a separate outside entrance for voters to use; and ample off-street parking.

Those on hand weren't concerned about the polling site switch but with the voting process in general.

About a dozen people spoke, saying they were against the use of electronic voting machines, which have been used by the county for more than a decade. Instead, those concerned citizens expressed their preference to use paper ballots instead of machines. They also were bothered by the use of mail-in ballots.

In 2019, Pennsylvania's Republican-led state legislature expanded the use of mail-in ballots with strong bipartisan support.

Lori Guianen of Cochranton reminded the board that counties are free to choose their voting systems.

"I do not think any of you are in anyway corrupt," Guianen said. "Nor do I think our (local) election boards or people in the Elections Office are. But I do think the machines have the potential for a lot of fraud.

"We should be proactive — even though there's nothing fraudulent that I can see going on in this county," Guianen said in urging the board to switch from electronic machines. "We should definitely be proactive to make sure it does not happen."

Scott Schell, chairman of the Board of Elections, said the board will review the citizens concerns.

However, Schell told The Meadville Tribune following the meeting if the board decided to make a switch in voting systems it couldn't be done in time for the upcoming April primary as it is less than six weeks away, and there would be additional expense as supplies are already ordered for the current electronic system.

The board also told residents that it must follow Pennsylvania election laws, which permit mail-in voting. The board said the public would need to contact area state representatives and state senators regarding mail-in voting.

