Pollinator Palooza! Manitou residents use app to find and categorize local species

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Manitou Springs will hold the first-ever Pollinator Palooza on March 1. The event will serve to highlight Manitou as a Certified Pollinator District™.

The City of Manitou Springs invites locals and visitors to use the iNaturalist app to take photos of pollinators (insects and birds) they encounter in Manitou. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Pollinator Palooza will run from May 1 to May 31, and during that time, the iNaturalist app will track community observations and categorize the pollinators people find. Participants will compete to see who can find the most pollinators and add them to the database. A leaderboard will keep track of the top scores.

“Pollinator Palooza is an excellent opportunity to participate in citizen science while helping support Manitou Springs as a Certified Pollinator District™,” said Gillian Rossi, Parks and Recreation Director. “Discover which pollinators call Manitou Springs ‘home’ and engage in some friendly community-wide competition along the way!”

