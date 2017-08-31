Poll: Young Americans view Trump unfavorably

Very few young people approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing in office.

According to a new Gallup poll, the president's approval rating among voters aged 18-29 is just 20 percent.

Trump's approval rating among young people peaked at 36 percent on his 100-day mark, reports Axios.

The president is, however, polling high among older age groups. Trump's approval rating among 30-49-year-olds is 33 percent. His approval among people between the ages of 50-64 is 42 percent, and his approval among people over the age of 65 is 43 percent.

Overall, just 35 percent of adults approve of Trump's handling of his job. The president's approval rating has not risen above 35 percent since August 19 when he received a 36 percent approval rating.

As Texas faces the worst flooding it's ever seen, some suggest Trump's approval ratings will continue on the downslope. While Trump has been very vocal about his support for Texans and has made a visit to the Lone Star State, presidential approval ratings have traditionally take a hit following natural disasters.