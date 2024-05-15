Poll workers help make the process smooth and easy in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Poll workers are an essential part of the election process and are found at every polling station no matter where you go. Their job is one of utmost importance.

Poll workers are in charge of verifying that people are registered to vote, verifying the precinct those people are voting in, and explaining the voting process to everyone who comes in to their polling station.

In Fayette County, poll workers are recruited by the circuit clerk’s office and assigned to polling places for training.

Michelle Holly, Fayette County’s Circuit Clerk, said that though they are always prepared, January is when things really kick off.

“We prepare pretty much all the time for elections. We start at the beginning of the year. [That] is when it really starts going – when we’re trying to recruit poll workers and we’re getting stuff all set out and make sure all those are still good,” said Holly.

Holly says that she checked in with all of Fayette County’s polling locations throughout the day.

She said that the poll workers handled their workload in stride and that every precinct ran smoothly for general elections.

