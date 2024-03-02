Poll: Strong Disapproval Of Biden's Leadership Hits All-Time High Among Voters

A new poll shows that many voters are increasingly put off by President Joe Biden’s leadership, while former President Donald Trump has garnered relatively high support ahead of November’s election.

In survey results released Saturday by The New York Times and Siena College, 47% of 980 registered voters said that they “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s handling of his job, the highest figure for this rate in any Times/Siena poll during his presidency.

The national poll, conducted in February, also shows Biden’s 43% of support trailing behind Trump’s 48%, a potential warning sign for the Democratic president.

At 81, Biden has faced criticism for being the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. He has also received pushback for his handling of the current conflict in Gaza, where health officials say that more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault since October.

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Trump has more successfully unified support within his party as he seeks to retake the White House, despite his recent legal losses and upcoming trials.

According to the Times/Siena poll, Trump has the support of 97% of people who say they voted for him in the 2020 election, while Biden is winning just 83% of his voters from four years ago. Ten percent of the 2020 Biden voters said they would now vote for Trump, the poll found.

