Poll shows Democrats favored in competitive California congressional districts

A new California poll shows Democratic candidates favored in the state’s hotly contested congressional races.

Those races are being watched nationwide. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win control of the House in November, and the California races could give the party the margin it needs.

Likely voters in the 10 congressional districts listed in the Cook Political Report as competitive — Districts 3, 9, 13, 22, 27, 40, 41, 45, 47 and 49 — favored the Democratic candidate in the race 59% of the time, compared to 39% who favored the Republican candidate, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

In California U.S. House races overall, 62% of likely voters said they’d vote for the Democrat if the election were held today, compared to 36% who said they’d vote GOP.

Nearly a third (30%) of likely voters said that they were enthusiastic about voting for Congress this year. This is lower than when the PPIC surveyed voters two years ago, when enthusiasm was at 38%.

The PPIC poll also took voters’ temperature on ballot measures.

Likely voters tend to oppose a ballot initiative to require a two-thirds vote to approve local tax increases and that would require voter approval and a two-thirds vote by the legislature to enact state tax increases, with 63% saying they would vote no. That includes majorities of Democrats (70%), independents (56%) and Republicans (55%).

Another ballot measure, that would replace the two-thirds vote requirement to pass local taxes and bonds with a 55% majority vote for public infrastructure and affordable housing, looked unlikely to pass, with 53% of likely voters saying they would vote against it, including 77% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 37% of Democrats.

The poll also showed that voters have little appetite for expensive bond-funded projects.

A strong majority, 64%, said that this is a bad time to issue any bonds for state programs or infrastructure projects.