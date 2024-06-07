Poll: Perry, Stelson in a dead heat as Perry has been appointed to a key House committee

An independent poll conducted during former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York – which resulted in the former president being convicted on 34 felony charges – shows that Democratic candidate Janelle Stelson is virtually tied with incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, who supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Five months out from the general election, Perry leads Stelson 45 percent to 44 percent, with 11 percent undecided, according to a poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College. The poll, representing the responses from 397 registered voters in the 10th Congressional District, has a 6.1 percent error rate, according to its methodology.

Six-term incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is in a dead heat with his Democratic opponent, former WGAL anchor Janelle Stelson, according to a new poll. The news comes as Perry has been appointed to the House Intelligence Committee, which has drawn criticism from those who point out that he is fighting with the FBI over the contents of his cell phone and how they related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A deeper dive in the poll reveals some concerns for Perry, first elected in 2012 and among the most conservative members of the House of Representatives, serving as former chair of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus.

Prior to Trump’s conviction, 49 percent of voters polled favored Perry. After the former president was convicted, according to the poll, that number plunged to 39 percent. Meanwhile, Stelson’s poll numbers jumped from 42 percent to 47 percent.

The poll revealed that the voters polled favored Perry, responding that 39 had a favorable view of the congressman, compared to 33 percent who had a favorable opinion of Stelson.

Still, according to the poll, 41 percent of the voters polled reported being somewhat or strongly unfavorable of the six-term congressman.

The poll comes out as Stelson, a veteran WGAL-TV anchor and a former Republican, has emphasized Perry’s allegiance to Trump as an indicator that he is anti-democratic and favors authoritarian rule of the nation.

Release of the poll comes on the heels of the appointment of Perry, along with ultra-conservative U.S. Rep. Ronny Johnson, to the House Intelligence Committee, a move that critics claimed happened because Trump ordered House Speaker Mike Johnson to do so.

Perry, in a statement, said, “I look forward to providing not only a fresh perspective, but conducting actual oversight — not blind obedience to some facets of our Intel Community that all too often abuse their powers, resources, and authority to spy on the American People,”

However, his appointment drew bipartisan criticism that pointed out that Perry has been ordered by a federal judge to hand over more than 1,600 text messages and emails that provided evidence of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep Trump in power. He has also peddled several unfounded conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

The committee oversees the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is currently in court to gain access to Perry's cell phone records regarding his efforts to assist Trump in staying in office regardless of the election results. Committee chairman Mike Johnson, an Ohio Republican, apparently was "blindsided" by Perry's appointment to the committee, according to Punchbowl News. On MSNBC, California Democrat Eric Swalwell equated putting Perry and Johnson on the committee with "putting Bonnie and Clyde in charge of bank security.

Stelson responded on X, writing, “Even Scott Perry’s Republican colleagues did not want him on the House Intelligence Committee, but here we are. The man whose phone was seized by the FBI is now … overseeing the FBI.”

Columnist/reporter Mike Argento has been a York Daily Record staffer since 1982.

