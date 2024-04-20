Poll: Who should be the next Delaware Student of the Week?

So many standout students deserve recognition, filling the halls of all Delaware schools.

Like our long-running athlete-of-the-week feature that honors athletic achievement alongside reader voting, Delaware Online/The News Journal is honoring a "Delaware Student of the Week" across high schools, to close out every week. The award looks to highlight academic excellence, extracurricular activities, volunteerism, perseverance and more attributes that make up the lives of young scholars.

School principals and other educators send in nominations — while you, dear reader, keep handling the rest.

Here are the next four nominations for the next Delaware Student of the Week:

Hayden Avery, Woodbridge High: According to this nominator, Avery is simply "exceptional" — shining on the hockey fields, golf greens and as a student in the classroom. Hayden, who is in the Teacher Academy pathway, is seemingly the first to volunteer her time and service as a mentor working with younger children in the Woodbridge School District, having taught Junior Achievement lessons to first graders, helped with the book fair and Special Olympics at the elementary school and much more.

Brynn Moor, William Penn High: One nominator couldn't stop spelling the reasons to push this senior forward. Moor was honored as "determined, hard working, talented, cordial, smart, humble," and more, a fellow critical thinker and leader at William Penn.

Malti John, Brandywine High: This honors student also works as a leader on the national finalist team that is in the Samsung STEM competition. She's a programming mentor for Brandywine Bots teaching students how to program robots and how to read sensor data, according to her nominator. She's president of the technology association BHS TSA chapter, lead developer for the Augmented Reality Fitness Games for Nemours Children's Hospital and — if that isn't enough — attending Stanford University this fall.

Maiss Hussein, Hodgson Vo-Technical High: For the second consecutive year, this senior secured first place at the Delaware Poetry Out Loud Competition. This achievement reflects some remarkable talent, and this nominator found themselves "immensely proud of her outstanding performances." She will represent both Delaware and Hodgson Vo-Tech at the national level in Washington, D.C., this May.

Delaware Student of the Week: Winner comes from the halls of Las Américas ASPIRA Academy

Delaware Student of the Week poll

Please allow time for the poll below to load. If you are still having trouble seeing it, you may vote here.

[Editor's note: This is a budding initiative. Did we miss your institution on our email list? Have a comment? Let us know: studentoftheweek@delawareonline.com]

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Poll: Who should be Delaware Student of the Week?