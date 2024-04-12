New poll: More than 80% of NJ wants transparency, public records law left intact

In a survey of more than 800 registered New Jersey voters, Fairleigh Dickinson University found that most were largely in favor of keeping the state’s Open Public Records Act, commonly known as OPRA, the way it is.

The public records process is facing the threat of a serious overhaul in the Legislature with a bill that has cleared committee in the state Senate and is being amended before appearing before committee in the Assembly.

The FDU poll found that 81% say they would support keeping the system as it is, instead of tightening access, while about 14% were in favor of the changes.

“It’s rare to see any bill attract this much opposition,” Dan Cassino, a professor of government and politics at FDU and the director of the poll, said in a statement. “Republicans and Democrats, young and old, Black, Hispanic and white: nobody thinks this is a good idea.”

There are a few more Democrats than Republicans in support of changes — 15% to 11% — and Black voters are more likely than other racial or ethnic groups, with 25% in support.

Geographically, support for the changes is higher in the urban core counties, at 18%, and lowest along the Jersey Shore, at 10%. Overwhelming majorities say they oppose changes to OPRA.

“Supporters of the OPRA overhaul say that if the public knew what was really in the bill, they’d feel differently about it,” Cassino said. “These numbers show that if that’s true, they’re going to have to do a lot of explaining in order to get the public on their side.”

FDU conducted its poll between April 1 and 8, using a voter list of adult New Jersey residents. The polling was carried out by Braun Research of Princeton. Respondents were randomly chosen and contacted via either live-caller telephone interviews or text-to-web surveys, resulting in an overall sample of 809 registered voters.

Where does the legislation stand?

Introduced in both chambers last month, the controversial bill that would limit access to government data and documents in New Jersey has been under scrutiny since the moment it was posted.

The bill, which cleared committee in the state Senate but was held from consideration at an Assembly Appropriations Committee meeting, has drawn significant criticism from good government and advocacy groups, which say it would gut New Jersey's Open Public Records Act.

State Senate President Nick Scutari said he thinks that by mid-April the Legislature will take up the bill, with "mostly clarification amendments."

The Senate president also said the Legislature is "going to try" to make the amendments available for viewing before they are heard in committee.

"Those amendments are being worked on as we speak, and they're bicameral and bipartisan, so both sides of the aisle and both houses are coming up with things that are going to satisfy both, and I think you're going to see the bill overwhelmingly pass," he said.

What would the new legislation do to OPRA?

Under the new bill, access to email and call logs, dog license information, email addresses and even digital calendars would be exempt. Requests for email would need to include a "specific subject matter" and "discrete and limited time period" as well as a specific person, instead of a title or government department.

The bill would also ban the release of metadata, which is the information about when an electronic file was created and who created it. Requests that an agency thinks could lead to "harassment" could be denied, and an official OPRA request form would need to be used. One of the most noted changes would be to the policy regarding attorney's fees in the event of a lawsuit.

Requesters who win OPRA lawsuits "may" be entitled to legal fees if the public agency is found to have knowingly violated the law or unreasonably denied access.

The legislation was first enacted in 2002 and requires local, county and state government entities to provide the public with access to government records in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy would not comment on the specifics of pending legislation during a regular "Ask Governor Murphy" segment on WNYC last month but did say he thought OPRA needed to be tweaked, given the way that technology has changed in the years since it was implemented, and that he's heard anecdotally about concerns regarding commercial use of the process.

"We are all in on transparency," he said. "I would think if you get something that would address some of the things I just mentioned in a fair way that doesn't undermine transparency, that's something that I'm open-minded to ... I haven't seen anyone with nefarious behavior here. I think there are people who are legitimately trying to address some issues with the system, but we are all in on transparency most importantly. Period. Full stop."

