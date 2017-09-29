Poll: Majority disapproves of President Trump's response to NFL protests

President Trump has made multiple comments on the NFL protests and a new poll finds most are not pleased with his responses.

A majority of respondents disapprove of Trump's reaction to player protests, according to a new HuffPost/YouGov survey. Fifty-four percent said they disapprove, with 42 percent of those polled saying they strongly disapprove.

The same poll reports that 48 percent of respondents feel it is inappropriate for NFL players to kneel during the national anthem. Thirty-six percent think it is appropriate for players to kneel.

Colin Kaepernick became the first player to kneel during the national anthem during the 2016 season as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in America.

The president first chimed in on the matter Saturday, telling a crowd in Alabama that athletes choosing to protest should be kicked off their teams. The recent HuffPost/YouGov poll found that just 30 percent of Americans think players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired.

Trump has faced a barrage of backlash from professional athletes, coaches, owners and fans in the wake of his controversial comments.