Poll: Majority of Americans support Trump's immigration policies

As President Trump doubles down on his hardline immigration stance, a new poll reveals a majority of Americans approve of his policy proposals relative to immigration reform.

The Trump administration late on Sunday rolled out a list of policy demands that would be required if the commander in chief was to make a deal with Democratic leadership in exchange for allowing some 700,000 immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy to stay in the U.S. According to a National Research Inc., and The Polling Company poll, a majority of Americans stand with Trump on most -- if not all -- of the core pillars of his immigration platform.

A majority 71 percent of Americans believe companies should offer jobs to American workers before they offer them to foreign workers. Trump's "Make America Great Again" agenda has often included the echoing of "Buy American, Hire American" and initiatives relative to the phrase.

RELATED: The faces of Trump's immigration crackdown



The poll also reveals that 82 percent of voters support a law that would strengthen sentencing penalties for illegals who had previously been deported. According to the Washington Post, U.S. officials deported nearly 54,000 immigrants from Jan. 22 to Sept. 9, which is a 34 percent increase over the same period last year.

There is also strong support for an increased ICE officer presence and for Trump's emphasis on MS-13 gang members.