Poll: Majority agrees with decision to convict Trump. Biden tops Trump by a percentage point.

One of the first polls issued following the 34-count conviction of Donald Trump finds a majority of voters agreeing with the jury's decision — and more than two-thirds said a fine would suffice as punishment.

The Morning Consult survey released on Saturday says 54% “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the guilty verdict, with 53% of those asked saying they had "seen, read or heard 'a lot' about” the New York jury’s historic decision to convict a former U.S. president.

As far as punishment, 68% of those asked said a fine levied against Trump would be sufficient.

The decision, however, found little movement in the 2024 presidential contest between Trump and President Joe Biden with the incumbent leading the presumptive Republican nominee by one point, 45% to 44%. However, 15% of Republican respondents said Trump should end his campaign.

A man holds up a sign near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

On Friday evening, however, Trump's campaign said it had hauled in $52.8 million in online contributions in the 24 hours following the Thursday afternoon verdict announcement.

"Biden and his Democrat allies have turned our legal system into a political tool, and Americans from every corner of the country have had enough," said campaign officials Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita in a statement.

Another post-conviction survey, one conducted by YouGov and released Friday morning, showed 27% of those surveyed after the verdict said they are "less likely" to vote for Trump while 26% said they are now "more likely" to cast a ballot for him. The plurality, 39%, said their position was unchanged by the jury's decision and 8% were uncertain over which candidate to support.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com.

