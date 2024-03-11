Poll: Who should be Delaware's first Student of the Week?

We know so many standout students are deserving of more recognition, filling the halls of Delaware schools of all shapes and sizes.

Like our long-running athlete-of-the-week feature that honors athletic achievement alongside reader voting, Delaware Online/The News Journal is launching an initiative aiming to recognize achievements of high school students off the court, across the state, every week. This "Delaware Student of the Week" honor looks to highlight academic excellence, extra-curricular activities, volunteerism, perseverance and more attributes that make up the lives of so many young scholars.

School principals and other educators send in nominations — while you, dear reader, handle the rest.

In the opening round, here are five nominations for Delaware Student of the Week:

Natalie Holdren, Odessa High School: This senior serves as the Junior Advisor and Executive Committee chair of the Odessa FFA Chapter. Holdren's "exceptional leadership skills," according to her nominator, are complemented by her recent recognition as the Delaware FFA Proficiency Award winner in the Ag Services category. Fueled by this work and more, she even stands as a finalist for the Delaware State Star Agriculture Education Student.

Angel Ezell Sanchez, Las Americas ASPIRA Academy: Studying in Delaware's first dual-language charter school, this sophomore was highlighted by an educator for straight-up academic success — specifically, her continued work and achievement in academic writing fluency.

Jayden and Justin Lawrence, Mount Pleasant High School: Nominated as a team, these twins came to Mount Pleasant High just this year, as seniors. Even in such transition, they have been academic leaders — with strong GPAs to show it — while also being captains of varsity basketball. Their academic diligence landed them a spot in the National Honor Society, while they also represent fellow students as members of the Black Student Union. They were credited with "immediately impacting" school culture for the better.

Olivia Calbazana, Red Lion Christian Academy: This month, Calbazana hosted a charity event called “Roar for a Cure," as her Senior Capstone project. The event promoted childhood cancer awareness, looking to help families impacted, while Calbazana herself is a survivor of childhood brain cancer. "She faced her foe, cancer and its effects, head on, with her family, faith and friends," her nominator wrote. This spring, she looks to graduate with academic honors.

Ellie Ray, Ursuline Academy: Alongside many leadership roles at Ursuline, this freshman was just featured as a designer of clay bead bracelets in NYC — set to donate over 400 awareness bracelets to guests of the National Down Syndrome Society's Annual Gala. Ray's nominator said she had to get some Ursuline peers to help in order to meet the deadline. Ray will also be part of a keynote panel at the National Down Syndrome Policy and Advocacy Conference & Hill Day in Washington D.C., later this month.

[Editor's note: This is a budding initiative. Did we miss your institution on our email list? Have a comment? Let us know: studentoftheweek@delawareonline.com]

