Poll asked how Aaron Mays would fare in 2nd District run. Commissioner isn't interested.

Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays dispelled rumors that he was running for Kansas's 2nd Congressional District after Rep. Jake LaTurner announced he wouldn't seek another term in congress last month.

Mays filed for reelection to his seat on the county commission about the same time as LaTurner said he wouldn't try to keep his in the U.S. House. When Mays filed for reelection, he said, "There is a lot of unfinished business to do," something he echoed in his higher offer denial.

"I am proud and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Shawnee County as their Third District County Commissioner. There is much to be accomplished in our community over the next few years, and doing so is a top priority," Mays said in a statement.

Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays announced he wouldn't seek to represent Kansas in the U.S. Congress after rumors circulated that he would run for the 2nd District seat Rep. Jake LaTurner plans to vacate.

Aaron Mays says he's putting family over Congressional run

Mays, a local business owner and Republican, has held his seat on the commission since being appointed in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of resigned Commissioner Bob Archer. Mays is currently the only candidate running for the Third District seat.

Rumors about Mays potential bid for Congress began swirling after he was included in a poll assessing Republican support for potential candidates in Kansas's 2nd district. The reason he's not pursuing the seat is similar to why LaTurner said he's leaving it — he wants to spend more time with his family.

"My wife, Tara, and I have been blessed with two sons who are a lot of fun to be around," Mays said. "If there was ever a time for their father to be home evenings and weekends it is now. At this stage in life, I would much rather be in Topeka with my family than in Washington, D.C,. with the politicians."

Here are the announced candidates for the 2nd District

So far three people have filed to run for LaTurner's seat:

Jeff Kahrs, LaTurner's senior adviser, former regional director of the U.S. Health and Human Services under former President Trump and former chief of staff of the Kansas Department for Children and Families under former Gov. Sam Brownback.

Derek Schmidt, former Kansas attorney general from 2011 to 2023 and Kansas state senator representing the 15th district in southeast Kansas from 2001 to 2011, serving as the majority leader the last six years of his time in the Senate.

Matt Kleinmann, a Wyandotte-based community developer and former University of Kansas basketball player and the only Democrat who is running for the seat.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Shawnee County commissioner Aaron Mays not running for 2nd District