Polk Sheriff's Office has the car thought to be involved in Ethan Fussell's disappearance

Within a day of disclosing a key piece of evidence sought in the disappearance of Ethan Fussell, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it has the Lexus that investigators suspect was used to remove the victim's body in some carpet.

"The 2000 silver Lexus that was being driven by Talon Page has been turned in at one of our district substations," the Sheriff's Office said in brief email on Thursday. "We will be processing the vehicle for evidence. We are still looking for Ethan Fussell's body."

On Wednesday at the Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven, Sheriff Grady Judd asked the public to come forward with information to help his detectives find Page's Lexus that was last seen on Interstate 4 near Lakeland on May 13.

Talon Isaac Page, 25, and Adoni Moran-Rivera, 21, both of Lakeland are each facing first-degree murder charges, accessory to capital murder after the fact and two counts each of destroying or tampering with evidence.

Their girlfriends, Crystal Droweingo, 24, and Autumn Lee Thomas, 24, also face charges of giving false info to law enforcement (a third-degree felony), tampering with evidence (a third-degree felony) and accessory after the fact to a capital murder (a first-degree felony).

Sheriff's investigators say they think this 2000 Lexus was used to dispose of Ethan Fussell's body.

Judd said Wednesday that detectives have found blood and video evidence to tie all four suspects to the crimes. They all remain in the Polk County Jail without bail, the sheriff's website said.

Fussell was last seen the night of May 7 near Tom Costine and Driggers roads in rural North Lakeland before Judd said he and Page argued and then Page severely beat Fussell, leaving a significant amount of blood on a carpet within the mobile home at 1116 Driggers Road.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information about the location of Ethan Fussell's body. Contact Crime Stoppers at 888-400-TIPS (888-400-8477), dial **TIPS from a cell phone or click submit at tip at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk Sheriff's Office has missing Lexus in Ethan Fussell's murder case