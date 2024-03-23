Polk is holding public meetings to discuss state-mandated change to school start times

Polk County Public Schools will hold a series of five town halls to discuss the state-mandated change to school start times that will take place in 2026.

Volunteer advisers to Polk County Public Schools will host five town hall meetings across the county to share information and gather feedback on a new state law that mandates Florida school districts change their school start times.

“It’s true, and this change will impact our entire community, including students, their families, school staff, afterschool programs, businesses and so many more!” the PCPS website said in announcing the town hall series.

School districts must start middle school classes after 8 a.m., and high school classes at 8:30 a.m. or later. The changes will start July 1, 2026.

This state-mandated change in school start times was passed by the Florida legislature during the 2023 session, and school districts across Florida will be required to adjust their schedules to comply with the law (HB 733).

“The new school start times will not go into effect until the 2026-2027 school year,” the Polk district said. “However, many preparations must still be made for a smooth transition. For instance, the shift in middle and high school start times will likely impact elementary school hours too.”

Polk County Public Schools wants all stakeholders, including students, teachers and parents to share their insights and help prepare for the change in start times.

The all-volunteer District Advisory Council is hosting the Education Town Hall series. A website notice posted last year said the DAC reports to Superintendent Frederick Heid with insights and feedback on a variety of issues and “especially the district’s strategic plan.”

The DAC is comprised of community members, business partners, faith leaders, parents and school advisory council representatives, the district said.

For the upcoming town halls, DAC members will be joined by a panel of experts in education and school operations to answer questions and collect feedback from the public.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Monday, March 25 – Jim Miles Professional Development Center, 4270 Wallace Road, Lakeland

Thursday, March 28 – Stuart Center, 1702 S. Holland Parkway, Bartow

Monday, April 1 – Dream Center of Lakeland, 635 W. 5th St., Lakeland

Monday, April 8 – AdventHealth Fieldhouse, 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

Monday, April 22 – Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Boulevard W., Davenport

According to Stephanie Yocum, president of the Polk Education Association, the Florida legislature passed the bill without feedback from those impacted by the start time changes. She said the legislature did not consult superintendents and school boards and based their law on studies that showed high school students do better academically when they sleep later each morning.

"It is logistically a nightmare," she said.

School bus transportation, school aftercare for elementary students and afterschool employment and sports opportunities for high schoolers could be affected as well as a whole host of other issues expected to arise from the state mandate, Yocum said.

"Our representatives don't care how laws they pass impact us on the ground every day, and I think that is the frustrating part," she said.

Still as a parent and member of her kindergartener's Parent Teacher Organization, Yocum added, "I'm glad the district is being proactive ...."

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Town halls start Monday to discuss changes to school start times