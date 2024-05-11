Polk County restaurant inspections: Rey Coliman Mexican Food, Los Dos Amigos, Chen's

ABOUT RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

This is a snapshot of the inspections conducted by the Polk County health department.

Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.

Violations: Restaurant scores are based on a 100-point scale. Priority violations deduct 5 points, and priority foundation violations deduct 3 points. Violations recorded on consecutive inspections result in point deductions being doubled.

Scoring: Scores of 70 or higher are considered compliant. Restaurants scoring below 70 must be reinspected within 30 days or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance to indicate whether they have passed their last inspection.

Latest inspections are now viewable here.

Semiannual restaurant inspections from March 25 - April 5.

Polk County restaurant inspections

Indy Commons

Location: 154 S Main St., Independence

Date: March 25

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Cam's Woodfired Pizza

Location: 154 S Main St., Independence

Date: March 25

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Grazing Fields Charcuterie

Location: 154 S Main St., Independence

Date: March 25

Score: 100

No priority violations.

El Vaquero BBQ & Catering

Location: 154 S Main St., Independence

Date: March 25

Score: 100

No priority violations.

West Valley Hospital

Location: 525 SE Washington St., Dallas

Date: March 26

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Rey Coliman Mexican Food

Location: 94 S Main St., Independence (mobile unit)

Date: March 27

Score: 77

Priority violations:

Food employees are not washing their hands as often as necessary, specifically: Observed operator handling cash with gloved hands, then grabbing a to-go box and starting to put food in the box without removing gloves or washing hands. Point deduction: 5.

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Reach-in fridge is not properly organized to prevent cross contamination of ready-to-eat foods. Raw eggs are stored on the top shelf above cheese, vegetables and sour cream. Bag of raw chicken is sitting on top of a pot of raw beef, which is sitting above a bag of cheese. Drawer in fridge contains raw bacon, raw ground beef and several packages of cheese. Point deduction: 5.

Food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils are not sanitized after cleaning, specifically: Operator washing dishes has washed and rinsed plastic tubs and is setting them to the side to air dry, sanitizer sink is empty. Point deduction: 5.

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Large drink dispensers containing juice and fresh cut fruit are out at room temperature. Pineapple drink and strawberry drink are 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Operator states that these were made yesterday. Point deduction: 5.

A test kit is not provided or is not accurate enough to measure the concentration of sanitizing solutions, specifically: Unit does not have test strips for quaternary ammonium. Point deduction: 3.

Mendi's Pizza Parlor

Location: 1695 Monmouth St., Independence

Date: March 28

Score: 97

Priority violations:

A handwashing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than handwashing or is not operated properly, specifically: Water to handwashing sink in main kitchen area has been turned off and sink does not have paper towels. Point deduction: 3.

Los Dos Amigos

Location: 1349 Monmouth St., Independence

Date: March 28

Score: 82

Priority violations:

Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the handwashing sink, specifically: No paper towels at bar handwashing sink. Point deduction: 3.

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Raw chicken is above raw steak in white reach-in fridge. Point deduction: 5.

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Container of butter (72 degrees Fahrenheit) is sitting out by stove at room temperature. Operator states it has been out for three hours. Whipped cream can (53 degrees) is sitting in an empty container in bar area. Operator does not know how long it has been out. Point deduction: 5.

Medicines are improperly stored or labeled, specifically: Tubes of lidocaine is stored on shelf in fridge next to containers of meat and sauce. Point deduction: 5.

Figaro's Pizza

Location: 1321 Monmouth St., Independence

Date: March 28

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Cachet Tamales Shop

Location: 1105 Wallace Road NW, Salem

Date: March 29

Score: 94

Priority violations:

Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the handwashing sink, specifically: No paper towels at restroom handwashing sink. Point deduction: 3.

A test kit is not provided or is not accurate enough to measure the concentration of sanitizing solutions, specifically: Facility has run out of test strips. Point deduction: 3.

Dallas Cinema

Location: 166 SE Mill St., Dallas

Date: March 29

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Gardenia Thai Kitchen

Location: 1233 Riverbend Road NW, Salem (mobile unit)

Date: April 1

Score: 95

Priority violations:

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Carton of raw eggs is sitting above ready to eat vegetables and sauces in reach-in fridge. Point deduction: 5.

La Hacienda Real

Location: 475 NW Taggert Drive, Salem

Date: April 1

Score: 95

Priority violations:

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Raw chicken is above raw fish and raw ground beef in walk-in fridge. Point deduction: 5.

Chen's Family Dish

Location: 165 Orchard Drive, Dallas

Date: April 1

Score: 90

Priority violations:

Food employees do not minimize contact with food in a ready-to-eat form, specifically: Operator grabbed a food patty and breaded chicken with bare hands and placed onto plate. Point deduction: 5.

Medicines are improperly stored or labeled, specifically: Bottles of medication are stored on top of food prep unit and on shelf above food prep table (Advil/supplements/pain reliever medications). Point deduction: 5.

Independence Cinema

Location: 450 S Second St., Independence

Date: April 5

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Taco Bell

Location: 1537 Monmouth Independence Highway, Independence

Date: April 5

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on X @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Polk County restaurant inspections: Los Dos Amigos, Chen's Family Dish