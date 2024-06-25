Polk County restaurant inspections: Miramar Mexican, On Any Sundae, Grain Station

ABOUT RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

This is a snapshot of the inspections conducted by the Polk County health department.

Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.

Violations: Restaurant scores are based on a 100-point scale. Priority violations deduct 5 points, and priority foundation violations deduct 3 points. Violations recorded on consecutive inspections result in point deductions being doubled.

Scoring: Scores of 70 or higher are considered compliant. Restaurants scoring below 70 must be reinspected within 30 days or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance to indicate whether they have passed their last inspection.

Semiannual restaurant inspections from April 15 - 26.

Miramar Mexican Restaurant

Location: 119 E Ellendale, Dallas

Date: April 15

Score: 80

Priority violations:

Food is in contact with surfaces of equipment and utensils that are not properly cleaned and sanitized, specifically: Cutting board with taco shells and tortillas on it is sitting on top of open garbage can. Food is in contact with a food preparation surface that is not kept clean and sanitary. Point deduction: 5.

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Raw shrimp is on shelf above mushrooms in small prep unit. Point deduction: 5.

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Container of raw liquid egg is sitting out at room temperature at 53 degrees Fahrenheit. Point deduction: 5.

Mediterranean Foods

Location: 156 Catron St., Monmouth (mobile unit)

Date: April 16

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Sonny's Coffee and Plants

Location: 1282 Main St. E, Monmouth

Date: April 17

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Galaxy Won

Location: 780 Main St., Dallas

Date: April 18

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant

Location: 1320 SW Fairview Ave., Dallas

Date: April 18

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Court Street Neighborhood Grill

Location: 186 SW Court St., Dallas

Date: April 18

Score: 100

No priority violations.

On Any Sundae

Location: 1124 Edgewater NW, Salem

Date: April 19

Score: 87

Priority violations:

A handwashing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than handwashing or is not operated properly, specifically: Handwashing sink has several sponges in basin. Point deduction: 3.

Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination, specifically: Personal container of raw eggs is on second shelf of reach-in fridge over customer-use soda cans. Point deduction: 5.

Poisonous or toxic materials are not properly separated or located, specifically: Spray bottles of Goo Gone and spray cleaner are hanging on hook located above clean dishware. Point deduction: 5.

Grain Station Brew Works

Location: 220 N Pacific Highway, Monmouth

Date: April 23

Score: 90

Priority violations:

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Large container of butter is in container of ice. Ice has melted - butter is at 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Operator states this was brought out six hours prior. Items in top of prep unit across from grill are 50 degrees Fahrenheit (pickles, jalapenos, sauce). Pineapple under prep unit is 45 degrees. Operator states many items were stocked less than an hour ago. Point deduction: 5.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food has not been consumed within the required time period or is not properly date-marked, specifically: Opened container of anchovies is datemarked April 14, container of roasted garlic in oil is datemarked April 7, both were opened/prepared more than seven days prior. Large tub of corned beef gravy is datemarked April 6. Operator states this was incorrectly marked and the actual prep date was April 20. Point deduction: 5.

Hazel's on Main

Location: 105 E Main St., Monmouth

Date: April 25

Score: 90

Priority violations:

Food is in contact with surfaces of equipment and utensils that are not properly cleaned and sanitized, specifically: Operator is stirring a container of noodles on top of prep unit. Phone charger cord has fallen into the noodles and is in contact with the food. Point deduction: 5.

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: Container of liquid cheese is sitting in warmer which is not on - cheese is 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Operator states cheese was removed from prep unit recently and will be reheated soon. Pot of chicken is sitting on stove at 92 degrees. Point deduction: 5.

Kin Dee Thai Eatery

Location: 165 Broad St., Monmouth

Date: April 25

Score: 97

Priority violations:

Temperature measuring devices are not provided or readily accessible for checking food temperatures, specifically: No probe thermometer on site. Point deduction: 3.

Western Oregon University - dorm

Location: 345 N Monmouth Ave., Monmouth

Date: April 26

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Western Oregon University - coffee shop

Location: 400 Monmouth Ave. N, Monmouth

Date: April 26

Score: 100

No priority violations.

