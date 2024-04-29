Polk County officials warn of scam letter targeting business owners

Polk County is warning of a scam targeting community business owners.

The scam is in the form of a letter that appears to be from the county that requests vendors to update their purchasing information, according to a news release.

Officials said they became aware of the fraudulent letter on Friday, which comes from Utah and contains an outdated Polk County logo. The senders were not authorized to use the county's brand or send mail on the county's behalf, according to officials.

The scammers are identifying themselves as Polk County representatives, but they are not, officials said. Additionally, Polk County officials do not request credit card information over the phone.

"We don't want businesses or individuals to fall victim to this," Polk County spokesperson Jonathan Cahill said in an email.

Any updated information for Polk County vendors should always be directed to Polk County central accounting by calling 515-286-3608 or visiting https://www.polkcountyiowa.gov/countyauditor/central-accounting/

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Scam mailer targeting business owners circulates in Polk County