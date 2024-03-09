Polk County home listings asked for the same amount of money in February – see the current median price here

The median home in Polk County listed for $350,000 in February, flat to the previous month's $350,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to February 2023, the median home list price increased 0.3% from $347,341.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Polk County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.theledger.com.

Polk County's median home was 1,823 square feet, listed at $199 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 1.9% from February 2023.

Listings in Polk County moved slowly, at a median 70 days listed compared to the February national median of 61 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 73 days on the market. Around 1,618 homes were newly listed on the market in February, a 3.3% increase from 1,566 new listings in February 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

In Florida, median home prices were $459,000, a slight decrease from January. The median Florida home listed for sale had 1,644 square feet, with a price of $280 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $415,500, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,819 square feet, with a price of $224 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

