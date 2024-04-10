Polk County firefighter hospitalized after battling blaze at abandoned home

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday evening after trying to put out flames that had consumed an abandoned home.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, crews were called to a house fire on Oak Hill Place in Winter Haven around 5:41 p.m. When crews first arrived, they found a “fully-involved 2,500 square-foot abandoned residential structure” on fire.

Crews tried to distinguish the flames with water just minutes after arriving; however, at 6:19 p.m., additional units were called in due to the size of the fire.

PCFR said crews were able to contain the fire at 7:10 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Polk County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Polk County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Polk County Fire Rescue

“I am proud of the effort and professionalism displayed by all individuals involved in fighting this residential structure fire. Due to the difficult nature reaching the structure, everyone had to work together closely and find solutions that allowed them the best possible plan of attack. It is truly amazing seeing the interagency cooperation displayed in Polk County,” Polk County Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M. said.

According to PCFR, a firefighter was taken to a local medical facility after being injured during the blaze. Officials did not release details surrounding the firefighter’s injury. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of fire is under investigation.

The Winter Haven Fire Department, Auburndale Fire Department, and Dundee Fire Department assisted the Polk County Fire Rescue during the blaze.

