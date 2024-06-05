Polk County election results: Supervisor Steve Van Oort loses primary race to Ankeny mayor

In a primary election upset, Republican Mark Holm has won his party's nomination for Polk County supervisor in District 3, unseating three-term incumbent Steve Van Oort.

Unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor's office show Holm secured 69% of the votes, while Van Oort got 31%. Holm will face Democrat Kim Hagemann, 59, who was uncontested for her party's nomination, in the November general election.

In the District 2 race, Republican Jill Altringer earned 71% of the votes to beat Republican Bob Start, who earned 28%, according to unofficial results.

Altringer will face Democrat John Forbes, who ran uncontested in the primary, in November. District 2 Supervisor Robert Brownell is retiring.

Polk County District 3: Mark Holm edges out incumbent Steve Van Oort

Holm, who serves as the mayor of Ankeny, ran to "restore faith" in Polk County's government, citing lower taxes, fiscal responsibility and "good government" that focuses on transparency and accountability as his priorities for office. The District 3 seat represents Altoona, Ankeny and a portion of unincorporated Polk County.

Holm, 48, told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday night he felt good about the outcome, adding that his message seemed to resonate with the voters. He attributed his victory over his opponent in part to people being "sick of the direction" of the county, pointing to the supervisors' annual salary hikes and recent lawsuit entanglements.

"I'm proud of my record as mayor and council member, and that’s what I want to bring to Polk County," Holm said.

In a Des Moines Register candidate questionnaire, Holm cited the economy and jobs among his top priorities, and advocated for cutting property taxes.

"Property taxes are a drag on our families and businesses," Holm wrote. "With valuation increases, Polk County landowners are facing higher tax bills with the dollar not going as far. We need to cut property taxes."

Holm, who lives in Ankeny, has served as the city's mayor since 2021 and previously as an Ankeny City Council member for about a decade. He works for the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Van Oort, who is serving his third term on the Polk County Board of Supervisors, ran for reelection to "continue providing opportunities, building a great community and expanding the quality of life" in the county.

In a Register candidate questionnaire, Van Oort, 73, said the most important issue facing the county is investing in quality of life and economic development initiatives including infrastructure, as well as sewer, water, roads and bridges to support growing communities. If reelected, Van Oort said he would also address the housing shortage to serve people of all income levels.

Van Oort previously served as Ankeny City Council member and mayor of Ankeny, where he retains a residence. He has also served as a DMACC Foundation board member, president of On With Life Foundation and founding member of the Ankeny Community Foundation.

Van Oort did not immediately return the Register's call for comment Tuesday evening.

Polk County District 2: Jill Altringer defeats Bob Start to replace retiring supervisor Robert Brownell

Jill Altringer

Altringer, who promised to “safeguard” Polk County taxpayers' pocketbooks, edged out opponent Start to win the party's nomination for county supervisor in District 2.

She will face Forbes, 67, who was uncontested for his party's nomination, in the November general election. Forbes, who lives in Urbandale, has served as a state representative in the Iowa Legislature since 2013.

Altringer, an attorney and small business owner, decided to run for the seat after Supervisor Robert Brownell announced his retirement in March 2023 following his wife's diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease. Brownell is currently serving his sixth term on the board representing a district that includes Urbandale, Johnston, Grimes, Polk City, Alleman, Elkhart, Bondurant, Mitchellville and a portion of Sheldahl that's in Polk County.

Altringer, 48, is running to provide "strong, fearless leadership at the county level," according to her campaign website. In a Des Moines Register candidate questionnaire, Altringer said she would find ways to cut costs and waste while maintaining crucial services if elected. Other goals include developing "business-friendly policies" for economic opportunities and working toward safe neighborhoods.

Under her leadership, Altringer wrote she would also advocate for transforming senior meal sites into local hubs for mobile health and legal services.

Altringer served on Grimes City Council from 2006 until 2021 and currently serves on the Polk County Conservation Board. She lives in Grimes.

Challenger Start, 67, the owner and CEO of American Moving, ran to address the county's "over taxation and economic development," according to the Register candidate questionnaire. He said allowing residents to keep more of their money in their pockets would foster more "opportunities to create thriving small businesses."

Democrats Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald and Sheriff Kevin Schneider, who are seeking reelection, were uncontested.

