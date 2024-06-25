Polk County deputy accused of DUI while on duty
A deputy in Polk County has resigned after being arrested for DUI while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials said Polk County Deputy Joseph Everett was arrested Saturday morning.
The sheriff’s office says his supervisor smelled alcohol on his breath.
Deputies say Everett showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and that he admitted to drinking the night before.
