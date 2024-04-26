Polk County deputies seize 14 kilos of fentanyl, arrest 4 in undercover drug bust

From left, State Attorney Brian Haas, Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, A.J. Colazzo, executive director of Central Florida's HITDA team; and FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie discuss a multi-agency investigation resulting in the seizure of 14 kilograms of fentanyl and four arrests.

Polk County deputies have seized 14 kilograms of fentanyl, worth approximately $3.5 million, as part of a multi-agency investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Friday morning that members of the county's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, or HIDTA, had arrested four individuals as part of a drug trafficking investigation that began in August 2023. A fifth individual, whose identity was not released, is wanted.

"Just our operations and our seizures since January '23 is enough to overdose and kill every man, woman and child in the State of Florida," Judd said.

In February, undercover Polk detectives received two kilograms of fentanyl that were delivered from a drug trafficker based in Mexico, Judd said.

The detectives arranged for a second drug delivery to happen in person at a Lakeland motel on U.S. 98 North on April 5. The operation and drugs were paid for using funds from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication program, or SAFE, Judd said.

On Monday, Polk detectives arrested four individuals who arrived at a pre-determined Eagle Lake house to deliver 11 kilograms of fentanyl packed inside a Huggies wipes box in exchange for $42,500.

Sergio Garcia, 52, of California is a U.S. veteran who was arrested and faces charges including one first-degree felony count of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, a second-degree felony count of maintaining a vehicle to traffic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garcia picked up the 11 kilograms from California and drove across the country, stopping briefly in Louisiana, Judd said, where he had a conversation with a state trooper about his military service with drugs in the vehicle. His wife, 48-year-old Maria Guadalupe-Garcia, who helped drive the fentanyl to Polk County, has be arrested. She faces charges including one one first-degree felony count of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, a second-degree felony count of maintaining a vehicle to traffic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

When the couple arrived in Eagle Lake, they met with Maria Machuca-Alderete, Judd said, who arrived at the site of the drug exchange with a her 6-year-old son. Machuca-Alderete was there to count the money for the exchange. The Department of Children and Families was called and took custody of the child. Judd said she is an illegal immigrant and a hold has been placed on her for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Machuca-Alderete was arrested and faces charges including one first-degree felony count of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, one second-degree felony of maintaining a vehicle to traffic drugs, four felony counts of resisting an officer with violence and four felony counts of battery on law enforcement officer.

Machuca-Alderete was dropped off at the Eagle Lake home by Pedro Rodriguez-Correa, 31, who was to serve as a lookout and perform surveillance of the site, Judd said. Rodriguez-Correa faces charges of one felony count of trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, a felony count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in the country illegally, Judd said, and a hold has been placed on him for ICE.

In addition to the drugs, Polk detectives also seized the two vehicles used by the traffickers and $5,461 in cash.

Judd said the investigation indicates the fentanyl traces back to the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico, which had been delivering to several states, including Florida, George, and North Carolina. The fentanyl seized was not intended solely for distribution in Polk County, Judd said, but likely the southeastern United States.

"We are not going to look the other way. The fight in these type of cases, the work continues," State Attorney Brian Haas said. "Our goal is to put as many of these people in prison for as long as we possibly can, because that's the only way we can assure they won't come back and doing this again."

FDLE Assistant Commissioner Lee Massie said there have been 96 cases to date across the state that have utilized the SAFE program, with over $12 million spent to combat fentanyl trafficking.

"The dope taking off this case was not staying in Polk County, every resident in every community in the State of Florida should show some appreciation to the efforts that came out of this investigation because this poison was going to find everybody," Massie said. "

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk deputies seize 14 kilos of fentanyl, arrest 4 in drug bust